Looks Like The Rockets Are Making This A SeriesThe Rockets, playing a dominant Warriors team in maybe the NBA's most hostile environment, evened the series at two games each.

Rockets Will Wear Patches To Honor Santa Fe High Shooting VictimsThe Rockets also will honor first responders on the court. Proceeds from Thursday night's charity raffle will go to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.

Dottie Pepper On Fort Worth Invitational: 'Every Hole Is Distinctive'CBS Sports' Dottie Pepper looks at the Fort Worth Invitational, held at Colonial Country Club since 1946.

NFL Owners Approve New National Anthem PolicyNFL players will no longer be required to be on the field during the national anthem. But, if they are and they kneel, their teams will be fined.