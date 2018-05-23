ELECTION RESULTSUpdated Runoff Election Results
By Cristin Severance
Filed Under:Consumer Justice, Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Grand Prairie ISD, Leadership Teams, Nacogdoches ISD, Salaries

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After a Consumer Justice investigation into the perks found in superintendent salaries, many viewers wanted to know if other administrators were receiving the same bonuses. While they don’t get the perks, they do get six-figure salaries.

For example, there are 14 assistant, area, and deputy superintendents at Grand Prairie ISD. Each makes between $140,000 and $222,000 a year. That’s a total of $2.7 million dollars.

superintendents e1527090409289 Millions Spent On School District Leadership Teams

Ross Kesceg, a member of a conservative non-profit taxpayer watchdog group, says it seems excessive. “If a Fortune 500 company wants to waste money with a bunch of mid-level management that they don’t need, that’s their money, but this is taxpayer money.”

Alton Frailey says one person can’t possibly do everything, especially in larger districts. Frailey is a longtime superintendent who is currently working on an interim basis for Nacogdoches ISD. “The need in terms of performance academically, you’ve got to have the support in place for that. As I’m sitting here talking to you, someone out there is doing something they shouldn’t be doing, and I have to have someone out there taking care of that.”

Grand Prairie’s leadership team is larger than that of Fort Worth ISD and Dallas ISD, despite being a much smaller district. GPISD’s school board president says the district “limits administrative costs” and exceeds state standards.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s