An aerial view of the border between Reynosa, Mexico (L) and McAllen, Texas. (credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERUQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is accusing Texas of mismanaging its share of water from the Rio Grande and failing to plan for drought.

The claims were leveled in court documents filed late Tuesday as the states wrangle over management of the river.

Texas took its case to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 in response to a legal challenge by former New Mexico Attorney General Gary King.

Current Attorney General Hector Balderas says he’s ready to move ahead with his own legal strategy, saying Texas and the federal government also bear responsibility to ensure the region has a sustainable water future.

New Mexico says it is meeting water delivery requirements. Texas wants the state to stop pumping groundwater along the southern border, arguing that the pumping depletes the aquifer that would otherwise drain back into the river and flow south.