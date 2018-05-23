KENNEDALE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl on her way home from school.

It happened in the 5200 block of Glen Meadow Drive on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 around 3:40 p.m.

The victim attends RF Patterson Elementary School in Kennedale and had just been dropped off at a bus stop when she began to walk toward her home. She reported that a man wearing dark clothing made some comments to her, then walked up from behind and grabbed her. The child was able to break free and ran home.

She described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 30-years of age, 5’08” to 5’10” tall and weighing 160-170 pounds.

Arlington police are pursuing active leads and canvassing the neighborhood for clues. The victim will be working with a composite sketch artist this afternoon.

Anyone with information on his identity should contact Detective Grant Gildon at 817.459.5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.

The department is working with the Kennedale ISD and Kennedale Police Department in support of this investigation.