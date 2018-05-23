  • CBS 11On Air

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Six Flags EntertainmentCorporation announced Wednesday it has entered into a purchase agreement with affiliates of Premier Parks, LLC to acquire the lease rights to operate five parks owned by EPR Properties, according to a Six Flags news release.

The parks have previously been operated by Premier Parks, LLC of Oklahoma City.

These latest acquisitions will expand the company’s portfolio of North American parks to 25.

gettyimages 174246571 e1527105780498 Six Flags Adding Five More US Parks

A view of The Texas Giant roller coaster (R) at Six Flags Over Texas on July 22, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. A woman fell to her death after falling out of the 14-story-high roller coaster on Friday July, 19, 2013. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Today’s announcement represents another milestone in our strategic North-American growth initiative to seek out park acquisitions that expand our addressable market,” said Six Flags Chairman, CEO, and President, Jim Reid-Anderson. “These are all fantastic properties that complement our existing portfolio and provide tremendous added value and cross-visitation opportunities for our extensive Membership and Season Pass base.”

The parks joining the Six Flags family are:

Wet n’ Wild Splashtown, Houston’s largest waterpark
Wet n’ Wild Phoenix, the largest waterpark in Arizona 
Darien Lake near Buffalo, NY
Frontier City in Oklahoma City 
White Water Bay, near Frontier City

Six Flags is the largest regional theme park operator in the world and once the deal is official, the company will be the largest waterpark operator in North America.

With the addition of these five properties that entertained approximately two million guests in 2017, there will be an additional 20 million guests within a 100-mile radius of a Six Flags park, significantly expanding the company’s national footprint, the news release said.

“We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding properties and employees into our family of parks and look forward to sharing the thrill of Six Flags with guests of all ages in these key markets,” added Reid-Anderson.

The transaction is expected to be completed by June.

