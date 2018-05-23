ELECTION RESULTSLive Updated Elections Results
Filed Under:Diplo, Era Istrefi, FIFA, Instagram, Local TV, Music, Nicky Jam, Soccer, Will Smith, World Cup
LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Hollywood superstar Will Smith has been teasing social media that he’s part of a musical quartet behind the official 2018 World Cup song. It’s been reported that the record will be released on Friday.

The multi-talented actor and rapper, best known for his role in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” posted a picture on Instagram with fellow musician Nicky Jam with the caption “One Life to Live. Live it Up. #2018FIFAWorldCup.” Smith tagged Diplo and Era Istrefi, a singer from Kosovar, fueling speculation that the quartet recorded a song for the event.

FIFA responded cryptically to CNN’s request for a comment.

“FIFA and Sony Music have partnered once more to deliver another exciting Official Music Programme for FIFA World Cup fans worldwide,” a FIFA spokesperson said. “The line-up of artists and the creative concept behind the 2018 Official Song will be announced soon.”

Throughout its history, the World Cup has featured many high-profile stars from across the musical spectrum. In 2014, pop star Jennifer Lopez was featured in the official World Cup song in Brazil with rapper Pitbull. They followed in the footsteps of Colombian singer Shakira who recorded “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” in 2010.

