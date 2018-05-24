DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Although he was handcuffed and barefoot, Justin Gonzalez managed to escaped from a police van on May 21, but his freedom was fleeting. Today he is back in custody and facing a new charge.

Gonzalez was being transferred from the Garland Jail to the Dallas County Jail when he managed to slip out of handcuffs, open the rear door of the van and escape. He was fully clothed but had no shoes.

The 25 year old had been arrested accused of driving a stolen car.

As police searched for Gonzalez they received information about a car he was using and was able to locate it at an apartment complex off of Audelia Road. Detectives kept watch on the car and when Gonzalez came back to it he was taken into custody without incident.

Gonzalez finally completed that trip to the Dallas County Jail and in addition to the Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charge, now faces a charge of Escape While Arrested.

He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.