  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:barefoot, dallas county jail, Escapee, Garland Jail, handcuffs, inmate, Justin Gonzalez, Local TV, manhunt, van

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM)Although he was handcuffed and barefoot, Justin Gonzalez managed to escaped from a police van on May 21, but his freedom was fleeting. Today he is back in custody and facing a new charge.

Gonzalez was being transferred from the Garland Jail to the Dallas County Jail when he managed to slip out of handcuffs, open the rear door of the van and escape. He was fully clothed but had no shoes.

justin gonzalez 2 Barefoot Inmate Who Escaped From County Van Captured

(credit: Dallas County Sheriff’s Department)

The 25 year old had been arrested accused of driving a stolen car.

As police searched for Gonzalez they received information about a car he was using and was able to locate it at an apartment complex off of Audelia Road. Detectives kept watch on the car and when Gonzalez came back to it he was taken into custody without incident.

Gonzalez finally completed that trip to the Dallas County Jail and in addition to the Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charge, now faces a charge of Escape While Arrested.

He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s