AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez owes $12,000-plus in overdue property taxes on seven properties, a previously unreported shortfall.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Valdez’s campaign acknowledges that she owes back property taxes, but is paying them back in installments. The full amount isn’t due until January.

In a statement Thursday, Valdez campaign spokesman Juan Bautista Dominguez said it was an example of property taxes being “unpredictable and burdensome for Texans everywhere,” and blamed Abbott’s lack of leadership on the issue.

lupe2 Democrat Valdez Owes $12K In Overdue Property Taxes

Lupe Valdez wins Democratic Primary runoff (CBS11)

Valdez, a former Dallas County sheriff, won a primary runoff Tuesday to become Texas’ first openly gay and Hispanic gubernatorial candidate.

She’s set to take on incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott in November.

Texas hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since 1990.

