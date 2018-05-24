  • CBS 11On Air

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Santa Fe High School will have extra security when students return to class for the first time since a shooting inside the Texas school left 10 people dead last week.

Santa Fe Independent School District issued a statement Thursday about its preparations to resume classes. Teachers and staff reported to work Wednesday, but students won’t return until early next week.

The district says law enforcement agencies from “across the state” will be on campus.

gettyimages 959885354 e1526671500146 Extra Security When Students Return To Santa Fe High

Santa Fe High School (DANIEL KRAMER/AFP/Getty Images)

The district says its staff members participated in group and individual counseling sessions on Wednesday to begin “processing through their grief.” Therapy dogs were also provided.

The district didn’t respond to a question about how it will serve students who don’t want to return to campus yet.

A Santa Fe High School student is charged with killing eight students and two substitute teachers.

At least one North Texas school district added security after the Santa Fe High School shooting.

