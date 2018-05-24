CBS’ The Young and the Restless celebrate its 45th anniversary last month. (photo credit: CBS Television Network)

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – Football fans who also follow The Young And The Restless are in for a treat when former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champ Drew Pearson makes a guest appearance on the show.

Self-professed Y&R fan Pearson—who plays Dwayne, a bodyguard for Victor Newman (Eric Braeden)—filmed his scenes Thursday.

Oh the drama!

Will Dwayne catch a bullet for Victor? Will Victor shield Dwayne from an assailant?

Find out on Thursday, June 28 when the episode airs.