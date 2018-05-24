GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Consumer Justice has learned that Grand Prairie ISD is preparing to release the results of a months-long investigation into questionable spending of district money.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Hull lives in a home owned by the district. Board members promised to look into the purchase and renovation of the home after two invoices surfaced, dated one day apart, totaling $70,000 for work done to the home on Carrier Parkway. Any expense over $50,000 requires board approval. In June 2017, the board hired an outside law firm to handle the investigation.

Sources tell Consumer Justice the law firm issued its finding in a report that contains hundreds of pages of exhibits. They say the district does not want to release the entire document. We’re told a board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 29, at 5:30pm, where the board will discuss releasing some of the report. The district did not respond to our questions, but yesterday a spokesman told us “no meeting has been set.”