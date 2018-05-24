AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is reminding Texans spending more time outdoors with family and friends, mosquitoes are back, including mosquitoes that could carry the Zika virus.

Health experts say the first step to prevent the spread of Zika is preventing mosquito bites to begin with.

It’s important to wear insect repellent and use screens on doors and windows to protect yourself and your loved ones from the Zika virus.

Here is a list of specific steps from DSHS to protect yourself from mosquitoes that could be carrying the Zika virus:

Wear EPA-approved insect repellent.

Wear light-weight, long-sleeve shirts and pants.

Use screens on your windows and doors.

Use mosquito nets to protect babies younger than two months.

Remove standing water in and around your home.

Cover trash cans or containers where water can collect.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Zika is a mosquito-borne viral infection that primarily occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world.

Most people infected with Zika virus have no signs and symptoms, while others report mild fever, rash and muscle pain.

Weather permitting, the Parks Department for the Town of Highland Park will conduct mosquito ground spraying on the west side of Highland Park, Friday, May 25.