(photo courtesy of: @donmoyn/Twitter)

UNITED STATES (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – The U.S.-North Korea summit may be up in the air but officials have already created a coin to commemorate it.

It shows President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, next to the words “peace talks.”

The coin was created by members of the White House Communications Agency – but was not approved by the Trump administration.

Similar coins are created for every presidential trip abroad.

President Donald Trump canceled the June 12 summit with North Korea, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in a recent statement from North Korea.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says North Korea did not respond to repeated requests from U.S. officials to discuss logistics for the now-canceled summit.

Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday that the lack of response was an additional reason for Trump’s decision to call off the meeting.

