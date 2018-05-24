  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, North Korea, President Donal Trump, summit, Trump

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Donald Trump has canceled the June 12 summit with North Korea, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in a recent statement from North Korea.

His comments appear to refer to insults from the North Koreans directed at Vice President Pence. As quoted by the state-run news agency, North Korean Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui said of Pence, “I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the U.S. vice-president.”

In a letter addressed to to Kim Jong Un, Mr. Trump said, “Please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

