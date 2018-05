After Trooper Falsely Accused Of Rape, Officer With Same Name Gets Death ThreatsA North Texas attorney has issued a formal apology after accusing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper of sexually assaulting his female client.

Texas Waives Passing Rules, Fines Firm After Standardized Testing GlitchesThe Education Commissioner said 5th and 8th graders who were affected won't be required to pass the exams to move on to the next grade.

Pricey Perks For North Texas SuperintendentsSuperintendent salaries in North Texas are some of the highest in the state -- and that's not including the perks for cars, phones and housing added to contracts.

Reader's Digest Names White Rock Lake One Of World's Most HauntedOne of the best-known Dallas legends is the so-called "Lady of White Rock Lake," a ghostly figure who is said to haunt the area.

Dozens Of Pediatricians Losing Jobs As Children's Health Clinics Change ManagementFamilies all over North Texas are learning they're about to lose their trusted family doctors. Dozens of pediatricians are losing their jobs as Children's Health gives up management of most of its clinics -- with two of them set to close.

Caught On Video: Road Rage Suspect Hits Man With SledgehammerPolice in Philadelphia are searching for a road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer and smashing in the windows out of a vehicle.

Women Accuse Morgan Freeman Of Inappropriate Behavior, HarassmentAt 80 years old, Freeman is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, with a movie career that spans nearly five decades. He now has a starring role in the #MeToo movement.

Texas Minister, Family Sentenced In Hurricane Relief Fraud CaseWalter Diggles, 66, the former executive director of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments, was sentenced Tuesday to nine years behind bars.

Fired Mesquite Officer’s Attorney: ‘Politics And Fear' Led To DismissalAttorneys for the former Mesquite police officer charged with aggravated assault by a public servant for shooting an unarmed man say he did nothing wrong.