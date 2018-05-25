  • CBS 11On Air

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A.J. Balta had a two-run double and drove in four runs to help Texas Christian University (TCU) move on in the Big 12 baseball tournament with an 8-1 win over West Virginia on Thursday night.

tcu baseball 1 Balta Drives In 4 Runs To Lead TCU Past West Virginia, 8 1

(credit: gofrogs.com)

The sixth-seeded Horned Frogs (32-22) move on to face the winner between Texas Tech and the seventh-seeded Mountaineers on Saturday.

Sean Wymer (6-3) earned the win for TCU, allowing one run in five innings. Michael Landestoy added a pair of RBIs in the win. The Horned Frogs went up 2-1 on a sacrifice fly by Balta in the fifth, and they took control with a four-run seventh inning — highlighted by Balta’s two-run double.

tcu baseball 2 Balta Drives In 4 Runs To Lead TCU Past West Virginia, 8 1

(credit: TCU Baseball/Twitter)

Brandon White and Tyler Doanes had two hits each for West Virginia (28-26). Isaiah Kearns (3-4) took the loss after allowing two runs in five innings.

