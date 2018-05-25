NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today the face of a Dallas teenager missing since 2015 will be posted where tens of thousands of drivers can see it.

Maria Elizalde would be 18 years old and now billboards across North Texas will flash her picture more than 50 times an hour in hopes someone knows where she is or who is responsible for her disappearance.

The Texas Center for the Missing is partnering with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas for the month-long digital billboard effort. Maria went missing in Dallas on November 25, 2015 and could possibly still be in the Dallas, Cedar Hill or Balch Springs area.

Maria’s mother, Kathleen Rodriguez, says she is desperate to have her daughter home. In a video produced by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children she said, “I’m so torn apart. There’s not a day that goes by I do not think about you. I just hope and pray you are okay, happy and you are healthy.”

Last year the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse received more than 41,000 reports about missing juveniles. The billboards featuring Maria are in recognition of National Missing Children’s Day.

Maria is biracial, of Hispanic and American Indian descent, stands five feet tall and at the time of her disappearance weighed approximately 140 pounds and had the ends of her hair died blue.

The billboards across North Texas will have an age progression photo of what Maria could look like today. The picture will be featured 1,200 times a day for one month.

Anyone with information about Maria Elizalde is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-744-4444.