DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -A new landmark is going to be added to the Dallas skyline.

An observation wheel called Texas Odyssey is set to become a popular Dallas area destinations for locals and visitors.

According to a news release Friday, visitors will experience “sweeping views of the city on an immersive 38-minute voyage, which will feature an engaging multimedia and multisensory journey.”

It went on to explain:

The development, located in the Cedars West neighborhood and anchored by the Texas Odyssey, will include pre-flight and post-flight experiences, a secondary experiential attraction and retail components including dining. This seven-acre site will also feature a STEAM education center, an outdoor performance venue and a parking structure to accommodate 1,000 cars.

In addition to creating a new destination attraction, the Texas Odyssey will serve as a gateway to the Trinity, allowing for greater public access to the river and the future Dallas Water Gardens planned along Riverfront Boulevard. Visitors will be able to access and experience the Trinity River via pathways and walk-throughs for pedestrians, as well as public spaces on and around the wheel site.

“I’m excited for the residents of District 2 and everyone that will experience this year- round attraction,” said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano. “This will be a great compliment to the years of revitalization and investments in the Cedars Neighborhood. This project along with the upcoming high-speed rail station, which will open directly adjacent to the Texas Odyssey and the Dallas Water Gardens, will be tremendous assets to the city of Dallas.”

“This is the latest in a line of great new attractions for southern Dallas,” said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. “This is sure to be very entertaining and it shows us all that GrowSouth is working.”

The Texas Odyssey Educational ‘STEAM’ Center will be open to Dallas ISD and surrounding schools and school districts for field trips allowing students to have a close- up look at engineering of large scale moving objects such as the Texas Odyssey, and hands-on interactive experiences with renewable energy, urban green spaces, conservation and more.

“Our vision for the iconic Texas Odyssey is for it to be a seamlessly integrated part of downtown Dallas, a must-do experience for visitors and a great asset and community partner for the individuals and families in North Texas,” said Michael Beucler, Partner, Eye of Texas, LLC. “We believe this project, in this location at this time will be the catalyst for the next era of growth around the Cedars and the Trinity River just as the London Eye sparked the rejuvenation of the Docklands area near the River Thames.”