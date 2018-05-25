MINERAL WELLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine police surprised the daughter of one of their fallen officers at her high school graduation Friday evening.

Officers with the Grapevine Police Department traveled to Mineral Wells for Sarah Medlin’s graduation. The department has supported her family since her father, Grapevine officer Darren Medlin, died in June 2004.

Police say it was a way for the department to honor Darren Medlin and his family.

After receiving her diploma, Sarah Medlin walked through a wall of honor made up of Grapevine officers who have supported the family.