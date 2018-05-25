  • CBS 11On Air

Darren Medlin, Graduation, Grapevine Police, mineral wells, Sarah Medlin

MINERAL WELLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine police surprised the daughter of one of their fallen officers at her high school graduation Friday evening.

(Credit: Grapevine PD)

(Credit: Grapevine PD)

Officers with the Grapevine Police Department traveled to Mineral Wells for Sarah Medlin’s graduation. The department has supported her family since her father, Grapevine officer Darren Medlin, died in June 2004.

(Credit: Grapevine PD)

(Credit: Grapevine PD)

Police say it was a way for the department to honor Darren Medlin and his family.

After receiving her diploma, Sarah Medlin walked through a wall of honor made up of Grapevine officers who have supported the family.

