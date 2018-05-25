NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For many people, summer isn’t summer without hiking, biking or a camping.

Lucky for us, Texas is home to more than 100 state parks and many of them are just a hour’s drive away from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Dinosaur Valley State Park

A 113 millions years ago, dinosaurs roamed here. The tracks are still visible up and down the Paluxy River. Some of those paw prints are that of a smaller cousin of T-Rex. And some belong to the long neck herbivores. The parks is about 45 minute drive from Fort Worth.

Lake Mineral Wells State Park

The park has ample of opportunity for camping, boating and fishing. But this summer, it offers stargazing the texas night sky. Far away from the light pollution, it is a perfect place to check out planets and constellation.

Lake Tawakoni State Park

Looking to reel in some fish for your dinner, 5 miles of shoreline along Lake Tawakoni is a great place to do that. The parks hosts Bass fishing tournaments in summer. It’s also a great bird watching destination. Tickets cost $5.