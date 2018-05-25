GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Families across North Texas are celebrating the start of summer. For some, a weekend on the water is a Memorial Day tradition.

Kids splashed and soaked up the sun at Lynn Creek Marina at Joe Pool Lake. Parents layered sunscreen on children, and kept a close eye as they played in the water and the sand.

Some kids said they’re celebrating the last day of school.

Larry Heep was sweeping the sand with a metal detector, looking for buried treasure and debris.

For mother Lauren Schmidt, a day at Joe Pool Lake is also a fun learning experience for her 3-year-old daughter.

“It’s really awesome. When they’re this little, you want to spend as much time with them as possible, and be able to influence a love for the outdoors,” said Schmidt.

An estimated 50,000 people will enjoy the waterfront park over the holiday weekend.