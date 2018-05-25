WEATHEREVENING STORMS | Alerts/Conditions | Radar
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:Holiday Weekend, Joe Pool Lake, lake, Memorial Day, North Texas, Summer

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Families across North Texas are celebrating the start of summer. For some, a weekend on the water is a Memorial Day tradition.

Kids splashed and soaked up the sun at Lynn Creek Marina at Joe Pool Lake. Parents layered sunscreen on children, and kept a close eye as they played in the water and the sand.

Some kids said they’re celebrating the last day of school.

Larry Heep was sweeping the sand with a metal detector, looking for buried treasure and debris.

For mother Lauren Schmidt, a day at Joe Pool Lake is also a fun learning experience for her 3-year-old daughter.

“It’s really awesome. When they’re this little, you want to spend as much time with them as possible, and be able to influence a love for the outdoors,” said Schmidt.

An estimated 50,000 people will enjoy the waterfront park over the holiday weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s