HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The family of one of the students killed during the Santa Fe High School shooting one week ago is suing the alleged gunman’s parents.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student at Santa Fe High School, has been charged with capital murder for the May 18 attack.

Investigators say Pagourtzis used a shotgun and pistol belonging to his father.

Christopher Stone and Rosie Yanas, whose son Chris Stone was killed, sued in Galveston County on Thursday.

They charge Pagourtzis’ parents with not properly secure their weapons and allowing their son access to ammunition, as well as being negligent by entrusting him with weapons.

They also argue Pagourtzis’ parents didn’t obtain mental health counseling for their son and didn’t warn the public about his “dangerous propensities.”

Texas law says guns can’t be made accessible to children under 17, though it provides exceptions.

In the wake of the Santa Fe High School shooting, Governor Abbott just completed three days of roundtable discussions with experts and those impacted by the shooting about how to make Texas schools safer.

In addition to long-term solutions, Governor Abbott is also looking for policies that can be put into place before students return to school in August.

