WEATHERAFTERNOON STORMS | Alerts/Conditions | Radar
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Stone, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, lawsuit, Local TV, Santa Fe High School, shooting victim, Texas School Shooting

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The family of one of the students killed during the Santa Fe High School shooting one week ago is suing the alleged gunman’s parents.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student at Santa Fe High School, has been charged with capital murder for the May 18 attack.

santa fe shooter Slain Students Parents Sue Santa Fe Gunmans Parents

Dimitrios Pagourtzis (photo courtesy: Galveston County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say Pagourtzis used a shotgun and pistol belonging to his father.

Christopher Stone and Rosie Yanas, whose son Chris Stone was killed, sued in Galveston County on Thursday.

They charge Pagourtzis’ parents with not properly secure their weapons and allowing their son access to ammunition, as well as being negligent by entrusting him with weapons.

They also argue Pagourtzis’ parents didn’t obtain mental health counseling for their son and didn’t warn the public about his “dangerous propensities.”

Texas law says guns can’t be made accessible to children under 17, though it provides exceptions.

In the wake of the Santa Fe High School shooting, Governor Abbott just completed three days of roundtable discussions with experts and those impacted by the shooting about how to make Texas schools safer.

In addition to long-term solutions, Governor Abbott is also looking for policies that can be put into place before students return to school in August.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s