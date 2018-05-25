WEATHERPOSSIBLE STORMS | Alerts/Conditions | Radar
WR Terrell Owens will be on the cover of Madden 19 wearing a Dallas Cowboys uniform. (Source: NFL/Twitter)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Get your popcorn ready! Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens is back, gracing the cover of the newest edition of EA Sports’ Madden video game.

It was announced Friday that Owens, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, will be on the cover of the “Hall of Fame Edition” of the popular sports game. Owens will be donning the #81 Cowboys uniform on the cover.

Owens spent three seasons with the Cowboys, but spent most of his career on the San Francisco 49ers. He was also a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The player on the cover of the “regular” edition of the game will be announced in June. The special edition of Madden NFL games usually includes content that does not come in the regular edition.

