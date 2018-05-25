  • CBS 11On Air

TULSA (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is recovering after she was struck by a patrol car in Tulsa.

Officers tried to pull over Kayla Shelton when she drove by them in a truck that was reported stolen.

But Shelton refused to stop, leading officers on a 15 minute chase. She nearly sideswiped several cars along the way. And when she did come to a stop, she jumped out of the truck and took off.

And that’s when she was struck.

Shelton faces several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and endangering others while eluding police.

