GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother was arrested Saturday after giving police false information that led to an Amber Alert activation.

Margarita Levrie was charged with filing a false report to a police officer, a Class B misdemeanor.

Grand Prairie police say Levrie reported an alleged auto theft with her 10-month-old baby still inside the vehicle. An Amber Alert was issued for the baby after the report was filed.

It was later determined that the information Levrie provided was inaccurate and that the 10-month-old never existed. The Amber Alert was canceled early Saturday morning. However, an auto theft did take place.

According to police, Levrie’s 4-year-old child was inside the white Toyota Camry when it was stolen. The suspect who stole the vehicle had released the 4-year-old from the vehicle.

The vehicle still remains stolen, and the investigation is ongoing.

Levrie is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center, but if she is unable to post her bond, she will be moved to Lew Sterrett Justice Center in Dallas.

