DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Oak Lawn community remembered a transgender woman after her body was found in a creek. A candlelight vigil was held Saturday evening to honor Nicole Hall.

Police are still investigating the case of her death. A cause of death has not been released by the medical examiner.

Friends describe Eric Hall, who went by Nicole, as a matriarch in the transgender community.

Dallas police said Hall was found dead in White Rock Creek, and how she died and ended up there is still a mystery.

“We’re just panicked right now. Everybody’s just fearful, especially with the cause of death being undetermined. That leaves a lot of question marks,” said Shannon Walker.

The Oak Lawn community is filled with growing concern after two deaths of transgender women and a string of robberies.

“It’s just painful to see a portion of this community continually be marginalized and lose their lives to violence, said Lee Daugherty, owner of Alexandre’s Bar.

Daugherty said there will be increased volunteer patrols around Oak Lawn. He doesn’t want his employees taking any chances.

“What we’ve done since the very first one a few weeks ago is implemented a ride-share and Lyft-only policy for staff,” said Daugherty.

The detective investigating Hall’s death said he went out to support her friends, who are praying for answers.

Hall’s friend Mieko Hicks is filled with a sense of loss and grief over her former roommate and best friend.

“I want to say to anyone who didn’t know her… she was worth knowing, in my opinion. She was someone who was charitable. Compassionate. She helped anyone she could. She was sweet,” said Hicks.

Volunteer patrols will drive around the Oak Lawn area and post up at businesses for extra reassurance for the community.