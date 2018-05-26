KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush met with veterans this Memorial Day weekend in the Maine community where he spends the summers.

On Saturday, the 93-year-old former president attended the monthly pancake breakfast at the American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport.

In addition to local veterans, Bush was joined by former National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft.

In a tweet, Bush is seen meeting veterans at the pancake breakfast. “The weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country,” he tweeted.

Delighted to join the veterans, including my dear friend Gen. Brent Scowcroft, at the @AmericanLegion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport today. This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country. pic.twitter.com/VQgfPmt5rw — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 26, 2018

Bush arrived in Kennebunkport last week, about a month after the death of his wife of 73 years, Barbara.

Bush has spent part of every summer in Kennebunkport since childhood with the exception of the time he served as a naval aviator during World War II.

Bush served as president from 1989 to 1993.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)