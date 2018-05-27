  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Blitz
    11:30 PMJoel Osteen
    12:00 AMKingdom Connection
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Metal Objects, Oral Injuries, Recall, spam, U.S. Department of Agriculture

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of Spam and another product made by Minnesota-based Hormel after four consumers complained about metal objects in the food.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the canned chicken and pork in question was produced in February at the company’s plant in Fremont, Nebraska. The agency says “minor oral injuries” have been reported.

gettyimages 147880198 e1527473928831 More Than 220,000 Pounds Of Spam Recalled Over Oral Injuries

Spam (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

The recall covers 12-ounce metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” date of February 2021 date. Those products were shipped throughout the U.S.

The production codes are F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889.

The recall also includes 12-ounce metal cans of “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” with a “Best By” date of February 2021. Those products were shipped only to Guam, with production codes F02098 and F02108.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s