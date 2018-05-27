Filed Under:apartment pool, Child drowning, drowning, Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A six-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a Fort Worth apartment complex, officials say.

Authorities responded to the apartment complex on Brian Way Circle in southwest Fort Worth Sunday afternoon. The boy was rushed to Cook Children’s but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the six-year-old boy as Kash Kinney. The investigation into the drowning is ongoing.

This is coming a day after a three-year-old girl drowned Saturday at Little Elm Park Beach. Her parents reported her missing, but her body was found in the shallow end of the water less than five minutes later.

