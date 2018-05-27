  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Blitz
    11:30 PMJoel Osteen
    12:00 AMKingdom Connection
    12:30 AMCSI: Miami
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bonham, Collin County, dive teams, Melissa, Private Quarry

MELISSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews in Collin County are searching for an 18-year-old who was swimming in a pond at a private quarry and never resurfaced, authorities say.

Melissa police say at around 6 p.m., they received a call that an 18-year-old from Bonham jumped into the water with a group of friends. They say he tried to swim from one side of quarry to the other, but he got tired, panicked and went under the water. He never came back up.

According to police, two of his friends tried to rescue him, but they were almost pulled under as the teenager panicked.

The search continues with the help of crews from Melissa police, the Melissa Fire Department, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Wylie and Lewisville dive teams.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s