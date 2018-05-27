MELISSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews in Collin County are searching for an 18-year-old who was swimming in a pond at a private quarry and never resurfaced, authorities say.

Melissa police say at around 6 p.m., they received a call that an 18-year-old from Bonham jumped into the water with a group of friends. They say he tried to swim from one side of quarry to the other, but he got tired, panicked and went under the water. He never came back up.

According to police, two of his friends tried to rescue him, but they were almost pulled under as the teenager panicked.

The search continues with the help of crews from Melissa police, the Melissa Fire Department, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Wylie and Lewisville dive teams.