GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot by a Grand Prairie officer early Sunday morning after trying to take the officer’s weapon during an altercation.

Police say they responded to a burglary call at around 4 a.m. at the Sunridge Apartments in the 100 block of West Pioneer Parkway. A responding officer found the suspect in the 200 block of Victoria Drive in the middle of trying to burglarize a vehicle.

According to police, the man, identified as 26-year-old Gary Rogers, refused to listen and began fighting with the officer. During the fight, Rogers attempted to take the officer’s weapon.

Police say the officer — fearing for his life — fired his weapon at the suspect, striking him in the arm and leg.

The suspect was transported to Medical City of Arlington for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was also transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the fight.

The officer was released from the hospital later in the morning. He was placed on administrative leave, which is departmental policy, according to police.

Rogers is charged with assault on a police officer, and more charges are expected during the investigation.