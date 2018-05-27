BIDDEFORD, Maine (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday for low blood pressure and fatigue, according to his spokesperson.

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort.

A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday all information would be released by the Bush family.

The 41st president is spending the summer at the family compound in Kennebunkport. He attended a pancake breakfast Saturday at the local American Legion where he met with local veterans in Maine and took pictures ahead of Memorial Day.

Delighted to join the veterans, including my dear friend Gen. Brent Scowcroft, at the @AmericanLegion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport today. This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country. pic.twitter.com/VQgfPmt5rw — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 26, 2018

Bush’s wife of 73 years, Barbara, died last month.

The day after his wife’s funeral, Bush was hospitalized in Houston for an infection for 13 days.

