TRYON, North Carolina (CBSDFW.COM) – An upstate North Carolina news crew died in a crash on the job on Monday.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol told CBS-affiliate WSPA_TV, two WYFF-TV employees were hit by a tree while driving southbound on Highway 176 in Polk County, North Carolina.

Reporter Mike McCormick and photographer Aaron Smeltzer were in Polk County covering severe weather.

WYFF Photographer Aaron Smeltzer and reporter Mike McCormick (WYFF)

McCormick started working at WYFF in 2007 as a reporter in Spartanburg. He was also the anchor of the stations weekend evening newscast.

Smeltzer started working at WYFF in February of this year, according to the station’s website.

The station said on it’s website, “All of us at WYFF News 4 are grieving. We are a family and we thank you, our extended family, for your comfort as we mourn and as we seek to comfort the families of Mike and Aaron.”

