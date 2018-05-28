MELISSA (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews pulled out the body of a teenager from a quarry in Melissa on Sunday night. It appears as though the teen was swimming with friends when he drowned. Authorities were called about the incident at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The 18-year-old swimmer from Bonham and his group of friends hopped into the water Sunday at a private quarry located about a quarter of a mile from the road. He tried to swim from one side of the quarry to the other, but got tired halfway and panicked, witnesses said. The teen went underwater and never resurfaced.

Police said that two of the teen’s friends tried to rescue him, but were almost pulled under as well.

Dive teams from Lewisville and Wylie worked for nearly six hours in an attempt to locate the teenager, with assistance from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. The boy’s body was found and pulled from the water, but his identity has not yet officially been released.

But the teen was not the only North Texas drowning victim over this sweltering weekend.

Crews also recovered the body of a 40-year-old woman from Lake Ray Hubbard on Sunday afternoon. The woman fell from a pontoon and also never resurfaced. And in Fort Worth, a 6-year-old boy drowned in a pool on Sunday. It happened at an apartment complex along Brian Way Circle. The boy has been identified as Kash Kinney.

Tarrant County leads the DFW area in drownings each year, and agencies are reminding people about dangers on the water this Memorial Day. In hopes of saving lives this summer, the YMCA branches near Fort Worth will be conducting free water safety clinics. The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday.