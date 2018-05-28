  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Duke Gilmore, fort bliss, Local TV, pre-mobilization training, soldier funeral, Soldier Killed
Duke Gilmore (Cox Funeral Homes)

BASTROP, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a soldier who died during training in Texas has been laid to rest in his native Louisiana.

The 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team said in a news release Monday that 34-year-old Duke Gilmore died May 12 during pre-mobilization training at Fort Bliss in Texas.

aduke Soldier Killed Training In Texas Laid To Rest

Duke Gilmore (Cox Funeral Homes)

He was laid to rest May 20 in his hometown, Bastrop, La.

Gilmore was assigned to the 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, headquartered in Amory.

Col. Robert D. Ferguson, commander of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, said in the release that, “Any loss of a Soldier is a deep hurt felt throughout the Brigade.”

The cause of Gilmore’s death remains under investigation.

The 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team is part of the Mississippi National Guard.

Fort Bliss is in El Paso and home to the home to the 1st Armored Division which returned to U.S. soil in 2011 after 40 years in Germany.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s