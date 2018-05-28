HUNTSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A death row inmate who was part of the notorious “Texas 7” gang of escaped prisoners has received an execution date for late this summer.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials say they’ve received documents setting 45-year-old Joseph Garcia for lethal injection August 30.

Garcia was serving 50 years for a Bexar County murder when he and six others broke out of a South Texas prison in December 2000. The group broke into what was then the Oshman’s sporting goods store in Irving on Christmas Eve. Police Officer Aubrey Hawkins responded to the burglary/robbery call and was shot dead by the suspects. An autopsy later revealed Hawkins, a 29-year-old husband and father, was shot 11 times.

The group was on the run for more than a month. One fugitive killed himself as Colorado authorities closed in. The remaining six were convicted of Hawkin’s murder.

Garcia is one of three of the gang on death row. Three others have been executed.

