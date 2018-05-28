ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Family and friends have identified the woman who drowned in Lake Ray Hubbard on Saturday as 39-year-old Mandy Mizzell.

They said Lake Ray Hubbard was Mizzell’s favorite place. She’d visit at least three times a month. When she drowned, she was celebrating her 39th birthday with family and friends.

They had rented a pontoon boat.

“She had been planning it for some time,” Mizzell’s long time boyfriend Brice Furguson said. “She was having the time of her life.”

On Saturday night, Mizzell jumped in the water without a life jacket and never came back up. Her body was recovered on Sunday.

“I’ll never be the same,” Furguson said. “I won’t. It just goes to show you that life is too short and you should take advantage of every moment you have.”

It’s something those close to Mizzell say she did.

“When you’re with Mandy you have fun,” Mizzell’s close friend Carissa Osterhoudt said. “You laugh. You have an incredible time. She was definitely one of a kind.”

“She was just a good person all the way around,” Mizzell’s close friend Amos Idery said.

“She was the best woman I’ve ever been with,” Furguson said.

Mizzell was a mother of two who lived for her children ages 9 and 15. She worked as a hairstylist.

“That was her biggest passion,” Furguson said.

Also surviving a bad wreck five years ago, Furguson says it taught Mizzell to make the most out every situation.

“She’s been through a lot that most people would say they didn’t overcome,” Furguson said.

Now, Mizzell’s family and friends are trying to do the same for her. They’re in the process of putting together a hair show in her honor. Also, they stress the importance of wearing a life jacket every time you’re out on the lake.