NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The long holiday weekend proved to be deadly in North Texas. Four people drowned during the three-day weekend.

The victims are a 3-year-old girl at Little Elm Beach Park, 6-year-old Kash Kinney at a west Forth Worth pool, an 18-year-old man at a Melissa Quarry and 39-year-old Mandy Mizzell at Lake Ray Hubbard.

Mizzell died celebrating her birthday.

“It was busy weekend for Texas game wardens,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Lieutenant Bryan Baronet said.

In addition to the drownings, Texas Parks and Wildlife responded to four boating accidents. At North Texas lakes, more than 168 citations were issued, including 10 boating while intoxicated citations, along with 230 warnings issued.

Through the rest of the summer there will be enhanced patrols at North Texas’ most popular lakes on the weekends. Game wardens from nearby counties without large bodies of water or highly frequented lakes will be brought in. They’ll be patrolling and doing surprise inspections.

“What we do is we stop and check boats and make sure that their required safety equipment is on board,” Lt. Baronet said. “We’ll ask if there’s life jackets for everybody on board and fire extinguishers and a sound producing device. We’re out there just to make sure that they have their required equipment in case something happens.”

Game wardens stress they’ve never had to rescue a drowning victim wearing a life jacket.