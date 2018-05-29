  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ABC, canceled, cancelled, Local TV, Racist, Roseanne, Roseanne Barr, Tweet, Valerie Jarrett

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – ABC has canceled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”

The “Roseanne” revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr’s character, just like she does in real life, expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Barr’s tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

She later apologized “for making a bad joke.”

Comic Wanda Sykes, who is a consulting producer on “Roseanne,” had already tweeted that she would not be returning to the show.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s