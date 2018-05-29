NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – ABC has canceled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”

The “Roseanne” revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr’s character, just like she does in real life, expressed support for President Donald Trump.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Barr’s tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

Roseanne is apparently referring to top Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American. https://t.co/LjpXzotFsA pic.twitter.com/W1sTA1Yuu4 — John Aravosis (@aravosis) May 29, 2018

She later apologized “for making a bad joke.”

Comic Wanda Sykes, who is a consulting producer on “Roseanne,” had already tweeted that she would not be returning to the show.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

