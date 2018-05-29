CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM ) – Carrollton firefighters discovered a crime scene after an alarm company called 911 to report a carbon monoxide leak.

When crews arrived at the 2200 block of Crockett Drive they discovered a dead body and the strong odor of gasoline coming from the home.

“It took us a long time to safely get in there because of the strong odor of gasoline,” said Jolene DeVito with the Carrollton Police Department. “It just wasn’t safe for them to go in and breathe and be able to do the work that they do.”

Police confirmed that detectives consider the death to be a homicide. Officers have not released the identity of the person but did say the victim is an adult male.

Detectives extended crime tape around the home, and the neighbor’s house next door. Police received a 911 call from that residence shortly after the call by the alarm company, and before fire crews arrived.

The department confirmed that the caller complained about a barking dog.

Police haven’t made any arrests or named any suspects.