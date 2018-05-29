DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Dallas police officer has pled guilty to a reduced charge for the December 2013 on-duty shooting of an unarmed teenager.

In 2014, Senior Corporal Amy Wilburn became the first Dallas police officer to be indicted for shooting a suspect in more than four decades but, as CBS 11 News Investigator Brian New reported earlier this month, it had been more than four years and the case hadn’t gone to trial.

BREAKING: Former Dallas Police Senior Cpl. pleads guilty to a misdemeanor discharge of a firearm charge for the 2013 shooting of an unarmed man. She will get 18 months probation. She was originally indicted on a felony aggravated assault charge. pic.twitter.com/Xo2rPTjbvj — Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) May 29, 2018

While Wilburn was fired from her job, the young man she shot, Kelvion Walker, said his life has been put on hold because of the resulting medical problems. Walker, who was shot in the stomach, has had three major surgeries and racked up more than $300,000 in medical bills.

Walker, who was 19-years-old at the time, was an unarmed passenger in a suspected stolen car. After the driver jumped from the vehicle, police dash cam video showed Wilburn rushing the car, which was still moving, opening the driver-side door, pulling her gun and firing one shot at Walker, who still had his seatbelt on. After an internal affairs investigation weeks later, then Dallas Police Chief David Brown fired Wilburn from the force.

Today prosecutors agreed to let Wilburn plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. She will not serve any jail time and will be on probation for 18 months.