FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The search is on by Fort Worth police for a teenage girl who stabbed a 14-year-old girl to death.

Police said an argument between the two girls at an apartment complex on Peyton Lane, near Sycamore School Road turned deadly shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics found the victim — Nylah Lightfoot — with fatal stab wounds to her neck and chest when they arrived.

She died on her way to the hospital.