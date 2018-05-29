IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Restaurants suddenly shut their doors and hundreds of employees are out of a job in one of North Texas’ most popular entertainment districts.

Big Beat Dallas — with its five restaurants, live music stage and farmer’s market located inside the Toyota Music Factory — is now closed.

Owner Billy Bob Barnett, creator of Billy Bob’s at the Stockyards in Fort Worth, let some 300 employees know they were out of a job on Facebook today in a since-deleted post. Barnett’s lawyer told CBS 11 via a FaceTime interview that they made the decision over the weekend.

“Since it opened in April, my client had had continuing problems with the premises and pleaded with the landlord to make repairs to the deficiencies,” said attorney Larry Friedman.

Barnett’s lawyer says they had 700 parking spots less than what they were originally promised by the landlord. Friedman says the open air areas were also about half the size than what they were promised.

The landlord, ARK Group, told CBS 11 Big Beat Dallas never came to them with complaints before now.

“No, we don’t know where that came from,” said ARK President and COO Noah Lazes. “We think that’s some kind of excuse. We don’t think that’s the reality.”

Many other restaurants at Toyota Music Factory remain open, including chain restaurants like Gloria’s and Yard House. ARK Group says this doesn’t affect future concerts at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

The dispute between the high profile tenant and landlord resulted in 300 people suddenly losing their livelihood. Big Beat Dallas couldn’t say if those employees would be getting any kind of severance pay.