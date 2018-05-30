DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Dallas on Wednesday to reveal his plan to address school safety in the wake of this month’s shooting massacre at Santa Fe High School, outside of Houston. The new policy will be the result of three days of round table discussions held in Austin last week.

Abbott invited school officials from some of the biggest districts in Texas to look for ways to make their campuses safer for their students. Law enforcement officials from Collin County and the superintendents from Dallas and Garland were among those included in the discussions.

More than 20 ideas were explored. They included plans to arm teachers, add security in classrooms, add metal detectors, develop new campus layouts for future school buildings, hire counselors who can work with at-risk children, reward those students who share information about threats, and mandate parent training to increase parental accountability.

Abbott will announce his new policy at the Dallas Independent School District’s headquarters on Wednesday morning.

This all comes less than two weeks after the shooting attack at Santa Fe High School. Students at the campus returned to classes for the first time on Tuesday since 10 people there were killed and 13 others were wounded. Abbott spoke to those kids on Tuesday, ahead of his policy announcement.

Students said that they do not mind metal detectors, but arming teachers makes them uncomfortable.

“Officers are trained, that’s their job,” one student said. “Teachers did not sign up to have a gun in their classroom.”

“I do not feel safe around guns,” another student added. “If there is more, that’s more for a teenager to be able to access.”

Students from Santa Fe and Houston are drafting their own legislation, which includes evacuation drills. They said that the lockdowns are not working. “You turn your lights off, lock the door,” explained student Marcelo Clinton. “What’s wrong with that is the shooter comes into your classroom, sprays you all at once with bullets and you are all dead — no chance for you to live.”