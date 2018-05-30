SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – A recent survey sent out to parents of Carroll ISD in North Texas has sparked a spirited discussion over the districts plans to implement a random drug testing pilot program.

Under the proposed policy, CISD students between the 9th and 12th grade who participate in extra-curricular activities would be subjected to random drug testing.

Ramon Egel is a CISD father with daughters who are all very active in extra-curricular activities and said he is intrigued by the proposed plan.

Egel added, “It was something that definitely caught my attention when it came across.”

He went on to say that so far he and his family have not yet decided whether this is a plan they will support or not.

“I’ll discuss it with my wife. I asked about the email yesterday it’s all over the school…We definitely want to have a discussion and see what position we want to take,” said Egel.

A school district official said CISD designed the survey to hear from parents and solicit feedback on the plan.

In the survey sent home a message read in part: “The goal would be to give students a reason to say “no” to the use of illegal substances, and to provide resources and counseling for families of any student who fails a drug test.”

Parents have until June 15th to complete the survey.

If the plan does go through it would be put in place during the 2018-2019 school year.