CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cleburne police are investigating a rash of break-ins targeting area churches. There have been seven burglaries in last three months.

One church ended up with $6,000 worth of damage.

Police believe the burglaries are connected.

Pastor Casey Cook of Highpoint Church of God says his small congregation was hit hard by last week’s burglary.

“They took both of our two TV screens, which help some of the older folks in our congregation because they can’t see far off. They sit closer to the TV’s so they can see the words,” said Cook.

The suspects also stole a guitar and electronics, including an iPad, an iMac and floor monitors.

Cleburne police say five churches have been burglarized — two of them, twice.

“To do it once is bad enough. To go back, that just speaks volumes to the kind of folks that these are that are doing this,” said Cook.

Police released photos of the suspects.

Police released photos of the suspects believed to be responsible for the burglaries. It's believed they're targeting churches for their electronics.

One of the men is holding a screwdriver-type tool. “I’m 99.9 percent sure that’s the tool we found laying underneath the chair,” said Cook.

Marks of the burglary are clearly visible with broken glass and busted doors.

The church installed a new security system in case the burglars return.

Cook says people have offered to replace the stolen equipment. The cost of the repairs has not been met, but he’s hoping once donations come in, there will be more than enough to be able to help other churches that were burglarized.

“We will be able to get more than enough of the finances to replace the items we need, and then we can reach out to the other churches that have been burglarized and pass on what we don’t use. We’re blessed to be a blessing,” said Cook.