LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has apologized to the head coach of the University of California women’s basketball team after she claimed an airline employee stopped her from boarding because the worker didn’t believe her 1-year-old biracial son was hers.

@SouthwestAir I’m appalled that after approx 50 times flying with my 1 year old son, ticket counter personnel told me I had to “prove” that he was my son, despite having his passport. She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color. — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) May 28, 2018

A desk agent questioned Coach Lindsay Gottlieb ahead of a flight from Denver to Oakland on Sunday, saying she “had to ‘prove’ that he was my son, despite having his passport,” Gottlieb said in a series of tweets.

The Cal Berkeley was traveling with her fiance, Patrick Martin, the boy’s father, who is black.

@SouthwestAir it was demeaning and insensitive, not to mention inefficient. Would have missed flight if it was not delayed. I would advise better training for employees to avoid this happening to others — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) May 28, 2018

Airlines aren’t required to match the last name of a child and guardian for domestic flights.

“We have reached out to Ms. Gottlieb directly to address her concerns and will utilize the situation as a coaching opportunity for our Employee,” Southwest said in a statement. “We apologize if our interaction made this family uncomfortable — that is never our intention.”

Gottlieb said Tuesday that the encounter was hurtful, but she appreciates Southwest’s apology.

“I felt that in this situation it was my responsibility to say ‘Hey, this isn’t ok,'” Gottlieb said in a statement to The Associated Press. “I hope the coverage this has received can serve as a learning opportunity and that all families — regardless of how ‘traditional’ they may or may not look — are treated with dignity and respect.”

Gottlieb, Martin and their child were eventually allowed to board.

