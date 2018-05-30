DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police arrested a student at DeSoto High School who had a gun on school grounds on Wednesday.

After officers found out there was a student on campus with a gun in a backpack, officers were “able to quickly identify the suspect and detain that person.”

That student was arrested and taken to Tri-City Jail, without incident, according to a DeSoto Police news release.

That student has been charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon-Places Where Weapons are Prohibited.

Police said at no time were there any threats of violence made by the suspect against any other student or faculty.

Police said this situation “came to a quick resolution because of a concerned student. That person recognized the danger involved and made the situation known to a staff member who in turn, called the DeSoto Police.”

Police did not release the age or gender of the student.

A parent CBS11 talked to said she was glad everyone is okay, but was concerned a gun even made it on campus.

“I feel like they should check all the time,” said Danielle Mitchell. “Its crazy. That’s the one place kids should be safe at is at school. I feel like, they’re not safe anymore.”