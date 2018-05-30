SLIDELL, La. (CBSDFW.COM) — One man’s trip to the gas station produced creepy, cringe-worthy video that has since gone viral.

Sandy Callegan Hickman posted the video to Facebook (with 2.1 million views and climbing) of a massive swarm of mayflies carpeting a north shore gas station Monday night. Dead ones by the thousands littered the gas pumps.

“It was crazy,” her husband Kenny Hickman told 4WWL-TV. “You could hardly see the fuel pumps.”

Hickman didn’t get out of his truck to gas up at the Quick EZ station on North Military Road, but he did shoot cellphone video of the mayfly swarm.

“I said, ‘I’m not getting out,’ because they would get in my mouth, up my nose. There were so many of them,” Hickman told 4WWL-TV . “I’ve never seen that much swarm.”

Hundreds of mayflies still blanketed the outside of the gas station Tuesday morning.

The store’s morning manager told 4WWL-TV that the swarm of mayflies was so thick when she arrived for work that they completely covered the front door. She was afraid to walk in.

Mayflies are attracted to light and live roughly 12 to 24 hours.

While Hickman did drive away with the creepy video, he did not get any gas.