  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auto Racing, Indianapolis 500, IndyCar, Local TV, NASCAR, Will Power

NEW YORK (AP) – Fresh off of his win at the Indianapolis 500, driver Will Power said that the IndyCar series championship is now at the top of his checklist. But the 37-year-old Aussie isn’t ruling out a run at the stock-car circuit, some point down the road.

“I’d love to race an oval in NASCAR, that would be fun,” Power stated on the latest “PodcastOne Sports Now” weekly show with co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg.

gettyimages 963323970 Indy 500 Winner Will Power Says NASCAR Would Be Fun

Will Power of Australia, driver of the #12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet poses for a photo after winning the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 28, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

However, Power added, he has not made any serious inquiries about picking up a ride, partially because, “I see how long it takes to get good at your craft.”

“Those guys are absolutely top notch,” Power continued. “It would be tough to turn up and be competitive.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s