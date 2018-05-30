NEW YORK (AP) – Fresh off of his win at the Indianapolis 500, driver Will Power said that the IndyCar series championship is now at the top of his checklist. But the 37-year-old Aussie isn’t ruling out a run at the stock-car circuit, some point down the road.

“I’d love to race an oval in NASCAR, that would be fun,” Power stated on the latest “PodcastOne Sports Now” weekly show with co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg.

However, Power added, he has not made any serious inquiries about picking up a ride, partially because, “I see how long it takes to get good at your craft.”

“Those guys are absolutely top notch,” Power continued. “It would be tough to turn up and be competitive.”

